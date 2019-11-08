Indore: Security arrangements beefed-up at railway station

Indore: Security arrangements have been beefed-up at the railway station and sniffer dogs have been pressed into service. Luggage of passengers and parcels are being checked thoroughly and even garbage bins are being checked.

The Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police carried out a mock drill and domination march inside the railway station premises on Friday. A command room has been set up where footage from all the CCTC cameras in and around the railway station will be monitored on real time basis.