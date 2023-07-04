Indore: Seal ANS Hospital In 7 Days, NSUI Gives Ultimatum To Health Department

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Workers of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged a demonstration against ANS Hospital, located in Rau, at the office of Chief Medical and Health Officer demanding sealing of the hospital in seven days.

During their protest, the NSUI leaders said that the Health Department is shying away from taking action against the hospital even after the negligence of the hospital has led to the death of an infant.

“The probe panel constituted on the directions of collector Ilayaraja T had also recommended shutting down the hospital for a month after finding various anomalies there. The Health Department officials are shying away from taking any action against the hospital even after major negligence and death of an infant and it is raising questions on them,” the NSUI leaders said.

District secretary Rajveer Lakha said that the probe report stated that the pregnant woman, who lost her newborn baby, was not seen by any doctor but by the quacks for three hours when she was critical.

“We will launch an agitation against the hospital and also against the Health Department if no action is taken against them in seven days,” Lakha said.

NSUI leaders Sandeep Pathode, Suraj Patil and others were present during the protest and submitted a memorandum to the civil surgeon.

