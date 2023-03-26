 Indore: School of Commerce-DAVV joins hands with Piramal Foundation
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
DAVV UTD Campus |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): School of Commerce, a teaching department of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Piramal Foundation with a vision to transform health, education, water, and social sector ecosystems through partnerships, high-impact solutions and thought leadership.

Aligned with sustainable development goals, it partners with governments, international and national organisations, and academia to help improve the delivery of government services in line with its philosophy of ‘doing well and doing good".

“This year, the Gandhi fellowship programme, under the aegis of Piramal Foundation, has planned to select 900+ students as Gandhi fellows from pan-India. The selected students will work with Niti Aayog and other state governments to improve the education and health systems amidst other prevailing social issues in the country,” said School of Commerce head Dr Preeti Singh.

The selected students will get a stipend of 25,000 to 28,000 per month as part of the 2-year full-time Gandhi fellowship programme, which is part of the Piramal Foundation, Mumbai.

