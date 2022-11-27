e-Paper Get App
Indore: Sayeed Alam receives honorary doctorate in martial arts

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 03:00 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the convocation ceremony of the Global University at Raja Annamalai Mandram Chennai Tamil Nadu, Sayeed Alam was honored by Honorable Judge K Venkatesan by conferring a Doctorate degree in the category of Martial Arts.

The chief guests of the program were Dr VG Santhosam (Founder and President of VGP Ulaga Tamil Sangam), K Sampath Kumar Commissioner (Former Special Commissioner and Principal Secretary Tamil Nadu), MJagannathan, K  Rajaram, Dr K Walramathi, Dr N Vasudevan, Subhashit Shah, Dr M Ramachandra and  Dr Ramachandran. Sayeed Alam is the first martial arts and self defense coach of Madhya Pradesh who got doctorate degree.

It is known that Master Sayeed Alam is a self-defense expert who has been giving self-defense training to women and girls for the last 37 years. They have self-defense training camps in many places in the country and abroad.Alam says that a person should keep learning at every age, I keep learning even today, I keep updating myself with new techniques. Regarding the doctorate degree, Saeed says that he is very happy that I was considered worthy because every person wants to be the best in his field.

article-image

