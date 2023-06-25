Indore: Safety Issues, Poor Maintenance Of I-bus, City Bus Worry Passengers

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the city is growing by leaps and bounds, the backbone of its public transport – the I-bus and City bus – is plagued by a plethora of problems.

The commuters who use public transport complain of the dilapidated condition and lack of safety in these buses. They say that the buses are often overcrowded, the air-conditioning system is ineffective and they are driven rashly.

Monali Daoni, a regular I-bus commuter, shared her recent experience with Free Press. She recounted that she was travelling in an I- bus (MP 09 FA6019) on June 20, when it suddenly broke down. All the passengers had to shift to another bus.

On the same day, a Pink I-bus along with a divider collided with a divider near Rajiv Gandhi Chauraha.

On May 23 an I-bus was engulfed in smoke near Shivaji Vatika Square causing panic among passengers.

Divya Gupta, a student, highlighted the persistent issue of overcrowding on I-buses, making it difficult to travel. The malfunctioning air conditioning systems add to the discomfort. Divya also pointed out the unequal distribution of seats between males and females, urging for an equal number of seats for both genders.

Dev Soni, a frequent I-bus traveller, said that very few buses ply during night time and people have to wait for one to two hours for a bus, and demanded that the frequency of the buses should be 30 minutes during night time.

Aman Soni and Harsh Jaiswal, two friends, raised the issue of rash driving by I-bus drivers, which has resulted in incidents of passengers falling on each other, compromising safety. They advocated for an increase in the number of buses and the implementation of passenger capacity limits.

Unfortunately, the sub-par conditions are not limited to I-buses alone. City buses operated by AICTSL also face criticism for their dilapidated state, with broken mirrors and exposed engines.

Harshita Verma, a student, recounted her ordeal when an AICTSL bus she was travelling on broke down near Dewas Nagar, leaving passengers stranded without alternative arrangements.

Pallavi Mohan, a girl who regularly relies on the CHALO app for bus timings, expressed frustration over its inaccuracy. The app often displays incorrect bus schedules, leading to confusion and causing her to miss buses on multiple occasions. Pallavi also suggested the reservation of seats for elderly passengers, as they face additional challenges when buses become crowded.

In response to the above claims, the CEO of AICTSL told the Free Press that they require complaints and suggestions to be submitted in written format to address them. However, they assured that they will thoroughly investigate the matters raised and resolve any issues if found to be valid. The CEO emphasised their commitment to resolving problems once they are properly reported.