Madhya Pradesh: Five Accused In Gangrape Case Acquitted | Photo: Pexels

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior court has acquitted five persons accused of gang-raping a woman in the town on Saturday, official sources said. In December 2022, the survivor woman had filed a case against all the accused in Banori village of Aaron police station area. The accused were, however set free due to lack of evidence.

Sarpanch of the village, Vikram Rawat, as well as four other persons named Ajab Singh,RamGopal,Pancham Rawat and Ram Niwas were the alleged accused in the case. Another astounding fact is that the fifth accused, Ramniwas has been murdered some time earlier.

The opposition said that a false murder case was registered of gangrape against the accused. The survivor woman did not mention the allegation in her statement.

Advocate Puran Singh said that in case of Ramniwas’smurder, the name of EPF Commissionerwas also involved. He stated that in this case of gangrape Sarpanch and five people were accused but due to lack of evidence all were acquitted.Now all the accused are preparing for filing a case of defamation against the survivor woman.