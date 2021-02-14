​​ ​Indore: RTO increases number of licence appointment slots​

Indore

To reduce delay in getting an online licence appointment, officials of the Regional Transport Office have decided to increase the number of online appointment slots​ by 50 per cent.​

​Due to Covid-19, ​​the number of slots for online appointments to apply for driving licen​c​es was decreased to 400 and applicants ​had to wait for 15 days before being allotted a slot.​ Now it has been increased to 600.

“We are increasing the daily number of appointment slots​ to clear the pendency,” ​r​egional ​t​ransport ​o​fficer Jitendra Raghuvanshi told the media.

He added that they have cleared pendency of licen​c​e applications and will not let new pendency by improving the existing system.

About 3000 licence applications were pending and Free Press had raised the issue, a couple of days ago.

The RTO also added that they are going to take strict action​ against those applicants who do not keep their online appointments.​

“Many applicants come two-three days after the given appointment time. We will be strict with them from now on and if they do not come at the given time they will have to ​take new appointments,” Raghuvanshi added.

Learning licen​c​e and certificates given to female drivers

On the completion of one​-​month training to 50 lady drivers with the aim to make them ‘Atmanirbhar’, ​ t​ransport ​d​epartment and government ​D​river ​T​raining ​I​nstitute provided them learning licen​ces and certificates of training.

Tourism ​m​inister Usha Thakur presented them the certificates during a programme on Sunday. ARTO Archana Mishra said that these lady drivers will get permanent licen​c​es after one month.

“Three of the trained females have ​received appointment letter​s​ from Patel Motors and we are trying to provide jobs for all,” Mishra said. ARTO Nisha Chouhan, ITI’s ​p​rincipal DA Mahajan, and in-charge of government drivers training institute Anil Sharma were present.