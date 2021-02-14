​​ ​Indore: RTO increases number of licence appointment slots​

Indore
To reduce delay in getting an online licence appointment, officials of the Regional Transport Office have decided to increase the number of online appointment slots by 50 per cent.
Due to Covid-19, the number of slots for online appointments to apply for driving licences was decreased to 400 and applicants had to wait for 15 days before being allotted a slot. Now it has been increased to 600.
“We are increasing the daily number of appointment slots to clear the pendency,” regional transport officer Jitendra Raghuvanshi told the media.
He added that they have cleared pendency of licence applications and will not let new pendency by improving the existing system.
About 3000 licence applications were pending and Free Press had raised the issue, a couple of days ago.
The RTO also added that they are going to take strict action against those applicants who do not keep their online appointments.
“Many applicants come two-three days after the given appointment time. We will be strict with them from now on and if they do not come at the given time they will have to take new appointments,” Raghuvanshi added.
Learning licence and certificates given to female drivers
On the completion of one-month training to 50 lady drivers with the aim to make them ‘Atmanirbhar’, transport department and government Driver Training Institute provided them learning licences and certificates of training.
Tourism minister Usha Thakur presented them the certificates during a programme on Sunday. ARTO Archana Mishra said that these lady drivers will get permanent licences after one month.
“Three of the trained females have received appointment letters from Patel Motors and we are trying to provide jobs for all,” Mishra said. ARTO Nisha Chouhan, ITI’s principal DA Mahajan, and in-charge of government drivers training institute Anil Sharma were present.