​​ ​Indore: RTO increases number of licence appointment slots​

Due to Covid-19, ​​the number of slots for online appointments to apply for driving licen​c​es was decreased to 400 and applicants ​had to wait for 15 days before being allotted a slot.​ Now it has been increased to 600.

Tourism minister Usha Thakur giving away certificates to women drivers who passed driving training programme
To reduce delay in getting an online licence appointment, officials of the Regional Transport Office have decided to increase the number of online appointment slots​ by 50 per cent.​

“We are increasing the daily number of appointment slots​ to clear the pendency,” ​r​egional ​t​ransport ​o​fficer Jitendra Raghuvanshi told the media.

He added that they have cleared pendency of licen​c​e applications and will not let new pendency by improving the existing system.

About 3000 licence applications were pending and Free Press had raised the issue, a couple of days ago.

The RTO also added that they are going to take strict action​ against those applicants who do not keep their online appointments.​

“Many applicants come two-three days after the given appointment time. We will be strict with them from now on and if they do not come at the given time they will have to ​take new appointments,” Raghuvanshi added.

Learning licen​c​e and certificates given to female drivers

On the completion of one​-​month training to 50 lady drivers with the aim to make them ‘Atmanirbhar’, ​ t​ransport ​d​epartment and government ​D​river ​T​raining ​I​nstitute provided them learning licen​ces and certificates of training.

Tourism ​m​inister Usha Thakur presented them the certificates during a programme on Sunday. ARTO Archana Mishra said that these lady drivers will get permanent licen​c​es after one month.

“Three of the trained females have ​received appointment letter​s​ from Patel Motors and we are trying to provide jobs for all,” Mishra said. ARTO Nisha Chouhan, ITI’s ​p​rincipal DA Mahajan, and in-charge of government drivers training institute Anil Sharma were present.

