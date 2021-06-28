Indore: Rs 524 cr IDA budget plans city forest in Scheme No 78

Indore: The Indore Development Authority (IDA) has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the feasibility study of ten flyovers in the city. The IDA will also develop a city forest with over 10,000 trees in Scheme No 78. These were some of the provisions of the Rs 524 cr IDA budget crore for the fiscal year 2021-2022, which was passed on Monday.
The 10 flyovers includes Radisson Square, Bhanwarkuwan Square, Vijay Nagar Square, IT Park Square, Musakhedi Square, Khajrana Square, MR 9, Regal Square, Lavkush Square, Mhow Naka Square and Depalpur Square.
IDA's city forest in Scheme 78 will be spread over 7 hectares of land. The plan is to plant 10,000 saplings that will grow at least 10 feet high. The budget for the project will be Rs 2.60 crore.
The IDA will also construct a Sports Complex on a 13 hectare plot of land in Scheme Number 151 and 169 B. The citizens will get facilities to play sports such as cricket, table tennis, badminton and other such sports over there.
The IDA will also construct an outer ring road of 32 km connecting Dewas Road with Ujjain Road, Ujjain Road to Depalpur Road and Depalpur Road to Dhar Road. IDA has sanctioned Rs 1 crore for doing surveys and other works of the flyover.
IDA will install LED lights in all the streetlights installed by the IDA including at Super Corridor, and other such places.
Under PPP Mode IDA will hand over the community hall in Scheme No 97 P-4 (Rajendra Nagar). It has taken it back from the Cultural department.
OTHER WORKS PLANNED ARE:
1. Connecting Laxmi Bai Railway Station with ISBT by developing MR 9
2. RW-2 between Depalpur Road to Pithampur Road
3. Connecting Super Corridor Bhorasala Junction via AB Road to Bypass
4. Development of Scheme No 172
5. Allotment of flats in several schemes
6. Allotment of 700 plots to Housing Cooperative Societies
7. Allotment of IDA’s property on Free Hold to the leasers
BUDGET SANCTIONED FOR ONGOING PROJECTS
1. ISBT (MR -10) – Rs 40 crore
2. Area development in Super Corridor (Sch no 166) – Rs 17.24 crore
3. Area development in Super Corridor (Sch no 169 A) – Rs 20 crore
4. ISBT (Nayata Mundla) – Rs 7 crore
5. Cable Car – Rs 75 lakh
BUDGET SANCTIONED FOR OTHER WORKS
1. Rejuvenation of Lal Bagh Palace – Rs 10 lakh
2. Corporate Environmental Responsibility – Rs 2 lakh
3. Shaheed Smarak Park – Rs 5 lakh
4. RTO office – Rs 8 Crore
5. 132/32 KV Electricity sub centre in Sch No 139 – Rs 41.30 crore
6. Digital IDA – Rs 1 crore