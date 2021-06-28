Indore: Rs 524 cr IDA budget plans city forest in Scheme No 78

Indore: The Indore Development Authority (IDA) has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the feasibility study of ten flyovers in the city. The IDA will also develop a city forest with over 10,000 trees in Scheme No 78. These were some of the provisions of the Rs 524 cr IDA budget crore for the fiscal year 2021-2022, which was passed on Monday.

The 10 flyovers includes Radisson Square, Bhanwarkuwan Square, Vijay Nagar Square, IT Park Square, Musakhedi Square, Khajrana Square, MR 9, Regal Square, Lavkush Square, Mhow Naka Square and Depalpur Square.

IDA's city forest in Scheme 78 will be spread over 7 hectares of land. The plan is to plant 10,000 saplings that will grow at least 10 feet high. The budget for the project will be Rs 2.60 crore.

The IDA will also construct a Sports Complex on a 13 hectare plot of land in Scheme Number 151 and 169 B. The citizens will get facilities to play sports such as cricket, table tennis, badminton and other such sports over there.