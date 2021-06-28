Bhopal: Riya Jain feted with the US President's Education Award

BHOPAL: Riya Jain has been honoured with the US President's Education Award. Along with academic achievements, this award has also been given for outstanding performance in other fields.
Congratulating Riya, President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, in a letter issued from the White House, said that Riya Jain was being honoured with this award for her hard work. The Education Secretary also congratulated and gave best wishes for the future.
Riya has been honoured with Prime Minister's National Child Award 2020 and the brand ambassador of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. Riya, who is a student of St. Joseph's Co-Ed School, told Free Press that she is quite elated after getting the award. “The award is very important for me because I got appreciation letters from the White House and US Secretary of education,” Riya said.
She said that the principal of her school sent her nomination for the award around one month ago and got news of selection 15 days ago. “The mail regarding selection came to Principal Sir and he informed me. The certificate I got 5 days back through courier. It got delayed due to lockdown,” Riya said.
Riya Jain has won 250 awards so far. President Ram Nath Kovind feted her with the Prime Minister's National Bal Shakti Puraskar for outstanding performance in painting, in 2020. Apart from this, she has also won more than 50 awards in black belt, skater and innovation in karate.
The school principal, Father Melvin, congratulated her on her excellent achievement and prayed for her bright future. School Manager Father Michael Sebastian, Sisters, School Staff and P.R.O. Vasundhara Sharma also congratulated her.
