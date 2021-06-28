Bhopal: Riya Jain feted with the US President's Education Award

She said that the principal of her school sent her nomination for the award around one month ago and got news of selection 15 days ago. “The mail regarding selection came to Principal Sir and he informed me. The certificate I got 5 days back through courier. It got delayed due to lockdown,” Riya said.

Riya Jain has won 250 awards so far. President Ram Nath Kovind feted her with the Prime Minister's National Bal Shakti Puraskar for outstanding performance in painting, in 2020. Apart from this, she has also won more than 50 awards in black belt, skater and innovation in karate.

The school principal, Father Melvin, congratulated her on her excellent achievement and prayed for her bright future. School Manager Father Michael Sebastian, Sisters, School Staff and P.R.O. Vasundhara Sharma also congratulated her.