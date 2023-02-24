Indore: RRCAT plans to celebrate National Science Day 2023

Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Science Day is celebrated in India in February 28 of each year to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Prof C V Raman.

Every year, Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), Indore, a unit of the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India celebrates the National Science Day (NSD) on the last Saturday and Sunday of February by holding an Open House for the school and college students, teachers, family members of RRCAT staff members and invitees from public. Over the years, this event has become extremely popular among the school and college students and teachers.

This year also RRCAT is celebrating the NSD on 25th and 26th of this month and the theme for NSD 2023, as unveiled by Union Minister Jitendra Singh is “Global Science for Global Wellbeing".

The theme of “Global Science for Global Wellbeing” is perfectly in synchronization with India assuming the Presidency of G-20, indicating India's emerging global role and rising visibility in the international arena.

This year more than 1000 school students from about 70 schools and more than 700 college students from about 25 colleges from Indore and nearby places like Anjad, Rajgarh, Khargone, Sendhwa, Maheshwar, Barwani and Ujjain are expected to visit RRCAT on the occasion of National Science Day. Various scientific and technical activities as well as contributions of RRCAT including Synchrotron Radiation Sources

(SRS) Indus-1 and Indus-2, laser laboratories, cryogenic laboratory, FEL, advanced workshop, magnet laboratory, fire safety, industrial accelerator and other laboratories will be displayed and explained to the students.

Shankar V. Nakhe, director of the centre, will address the students with a view to generate interest in students towards advanced science and technology. The highlight of the celebrations will be the interaction sessions of the students including specially-abled students with the panel of experts from different disciplines involving senior scientists and engineers of the Centre, who will address the queries of the students related to science, technology, engineering and medicine.

