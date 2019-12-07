Indore: Robbers snatch bag from bizman who fights back

Indore: Two bike-borne robbers snatched a bag containing over Rs 1 lakh from a businessman in Shiv Modi Nagar on Thursday night. The businessman fought back and received head injuries and fell unconscious on the road. The entire drama was captured on CCTV.

Bhawarkuan police station incharge Sanjay Shukla said the victim Om Aggarwal is a coal trader. On Thursday night at around 8.15 pm he was parking his motorcycle outside his house at Shiv Modi Nagar when two robbers riding a motorcycle snatched his bag. Aggarwal did not give up easily. He ran behind the robbers and managed to grab the bag and tried to take it back from the miscreants. Grappled with them he managed to bring unseat one of the robbers from the motorcycle. But Aggarwal too fell down in the process and received head injuries, but he kept on struggling and latched on to the bag. Finally, due to the trauma of the head injury he became unconscious and the miscreants managed to flee with the bag. During the clash one of the robbers’ mobile phone also fell down but he took it away with.

Hearing the noise of the clash Aggarwal’s family members came out and saw him lying unconscious on the ground a short distance away. They rushed him to a nearby hospital. According to the family, there was around Rs 1 to Rs 1.5 lakh rupees in the bag.

The entire drama was captured in the CCTV camera installed nearby, police said, but added that the picture is hazy and the faces of the robbers are not clear. However, inspector Shukla said that the footage would provide other crucial information, including that of the motorcycle used in the crime.