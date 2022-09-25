Indore: Road from Krishnapura Chhatri to Bada Ganpati; 90% work complete, claim officials

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 90 per cent work of the smart road being constructed between Krishnapura Chhatri and Bada Ganpati has been completed and efforts are on now to complete the remaining work as quickly as possible, said Smart City officials.

“Now, the majority of the road construction is done, only electrification and the laying of concrete on the road remains. In some parts, construction of side paths has to be done,” said officials.

The officials added that the work of installing street lights is going on. They said that certain portions of the stretch have been opened for the convenience of the public.

Officials said that a 60-feet-wide road is to be constructed between Bada Ganapati and Krishnapura at a cost of Rs 34.07 crore.

Earlier, on an average the road was somewhere between 30 and 40 feet wide, though it was narrower in many parts. Due to its widening, people will find it easier to reach Rajwada, Jawahar Marg or Subhash Marg. Storm water lines and sewerage lines are also being laid.

Read Also Indore: National Health Mission bans tobacco ads in garba pandal