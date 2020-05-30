Indore: Residents clap, beat plates to protest against Fever Clinic

Other residents said that it’s a small health centre located in a congested area which invites flock of patients increasing the probability of infection in our colony.

“We protested by clapping and banging plates at our places to follow social distancing during agitation. Yesterday, cops threatened us to take action against us on coming out of houses for protest due to which we took this step,” Lokhande said/

Local congress leader Chintu Choukse too reached the scene in support of the residents and had a word with the officials concerned to shift the clinic.

We will shift clinic soon: Civil Surgeon

After the continuous agitation of residents, Civil Surgeon Dr Santosh Verma said that they will shift the clinic to some other place. “It is true that the clinic in Suyash Vihar is located at a small place. We will probably shift it to the Sanjeevani Clinic at Bapat Square soon,” he told Free Press.