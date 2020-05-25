Indore: 431 people visit fever clinics on first day, one 'suspect' spotted

Indore: With an aim to reach every person in the city suffering from fever, administration has started 19 fever clinics in the city on Monday. These clinics began at urban health centres and government dispensaries across the city in which as many as 431 people gone through consultation out of which 1 was found suspicious of COVID-19.

“We started the clinics on Monday which will help in reaching the people having the symptoms of COVID-19 but they fear in coming to the hospitals. On the first day, 431 people reached the clinics and one was found suspected of COVID-19,” Civil Surgeon and in-charge of fever clinics Dr Santosh Verma said.

He added that the suspected patient was sent to MTH for further treatment.

“About 50 patients suffering from mild cough and cold had also reached the clinics and they were given medicines for the same with the advice to remain in isolation till get recovered. We have also taken their contact details and asked them to give update about their health conditions,” Dr Verma said.

As per the guidelines issued by the administration for these clinics, arrangement to get the patients sit at the distance of 2.5 metres needs to be done, doctors will not touch the reports and cards of the patients and will take photograph in their phones to see them, those having any symptoms should be referred to yellow-cum-red category hospital and facilities of sanitization should be done.

Timings of the clinics is 9 am to 4 pm.