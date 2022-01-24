Indore: Renowned artists judge inspiring works of young artists

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Excitement gripped everyone at Free Press as renowned artists walked onto the campus and judged the inspiring artworks of young artists of Indore participating in the ‘On the Spot’ Painting Competition, 2022, on Monday.

The ‘On The Spot’ Painting Competition was organised on January 16, 2022, by the leading English daily of central India, Free Press, in association with DHL Infrabulls and Indian Oil.

Presenting their talents, 5,340 students had participated in the fun competition. The Free Press ‘On the Spot’ Painting Competition, an open and unbiased platform for budding artists in Indore, was organised digitally due to the Covid-19/Omicron outbreak.

The judges were anxiously waiting to witness the artworks and experience the unique thought process of the young artists. All the participants will receive e-certificates from Free Press. The winners will be awarded at a function organised on the Free Press campus. All rights and decision-taking authority regarding the painting competition rests with Free Press.

After studying and analyzing different artworks by students, the judges picked out three winners and ten consolation prizes. The winners’ names have been in a sealed pack for now, until Free Press decides to declare the winners and invite them to our campus for a felicitation ceremony. The decision to disclose and invite winners will be made considering the spread of Covid-19 in the city.

Categories of Competition

The competition was organised for students of Classes I to XII. It was held in three categories: Group A for Senior KG to Class III, Group B for Classes IV to VII and Group C for Classes VIII to XII students.

Group A: Focus on completing picture

Showing signs of a true artist, some students in Group A not only painted the pictures with gorgeous colours, but also transformed the sheet into a canvas and paid attention to background and completion of the artwork. Many participants lost on the same aspect, as they had a beautiful concept, colour and contrast, but lacked at commitment to the painting. They did not succeeding in completing the picture.

“Parents should ensure that their kids have a high concentration level and are taught to complete their tasks, especially artworks,” judges Monika Lagoo Solanki and Rahul Solanki said.

Group B: Focus on approach & concept

Some concepts were repeated. Students in this category must work on their innovative ideas instead of copying ideas

Approach to a subject is very important. Focus on understanding and then conceptualising the idea or theme on the canvas

‘Figures are equally important as background work, so it’s a good idea for students to practise both the aspects,’ suggested judges Rajeev Waingankar, Prabhat Joshi and Ankit Hardia

Group C: Subject orientation important

Some works were impressive, but many lacked focus on the subject. Efficient use of background was commendable as commented by the judges

Some Internet or classroom arts had a similar pattern. Those who stood apart had unique ideas and their own creations

‘Analyse the subject and approach it with your ideas. Subject orientation is important,’ Mohit Bhatia, Shriram Jog and Arun Mourya said

