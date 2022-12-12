Indore: Ranjeet Ashtami celebration to start on December 13

Ranjeet Hanuman | FPJ Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The four-day celebration of Ranjeet Ashtami will start with 'dhwajarohan' on December 13.

Preparations for taking out a prabhat pheri is going on at a war footing even as the temple administration has divided the work among the devotees and started training volunteers.

The chief priest of the temple Pt Dipesh Vyas said that celebrations of Ranjeet Ashtami will start on December 13 with a flag hoisting and mantra recitation in Ranjeet Hanuman Temple.

A bhajan evening will be organised on December 14 after a Depotsav ceremony.

"Training of volunteers has started and 51 of them are being deployed to form a protective ring around the chariot of lord Hanuman. These volunteers will remain in the same attire and their verification has also been done," Pt Vyas said.

The chief priest also added that they have decided to ban DJs in the Prabhat Pheri and only bhajan mandalis will participate in the procession singing religious hymns. The number of puneri dhols would be increased, he added.

More than 11,000 earthen lamps will be lit within the premises of the temple on the evening of December 14.

“The celebration of Ranjeet Ashtami this year will be grand where 5,100 women devotees will carry the flag known as Dhwaj Vahinis. This year around 1.25 lakh Raksha Sutras will be distributed free of cost to the devotees on December 16," Pt Vyas said.

Special pooja will start from 3 am on December 16 while the procession will be taken out at 5 am.”

