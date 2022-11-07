Indore: Pt Mishra speaks on significance of offering holy water to Lord Shiva

FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): The famous ‘Katha Vachak’ (narrator) Pt Pradeep Mishra of Kubereshwar Mahadev temple, Sehore, addressed Shiv Mahapuran in Bhikangaon village of Khargone district on Sunday.

The religious discourses were also given by Pt Mishra who threw light on the great religious significance of worshipping Lord Shiva to keep one's mind calm and balanced and keep all sorrows away. In addition to that, various doshas among Pitra dosha, Vastu dosha, and Kaal Sarp dosh automatically end with offering holy water to Lord Shiva. He added that reciting the mantra ‘Shree Shivay Namastubhayam’ throughout the day derives a huge benefit to devotees.

The seven-day-long Shiv Mahapuran started on November 1, and culminated on Monday. Lakhs of devotees turned up at the seven-day-long event and were enthralled in the devotion of Lord Shiva. Devotees who had flocked in from across the state experienced serenity after hearing Shiv Mahapuran.

