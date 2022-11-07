e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Pt Mishra speaks on significance of offering holy water to Lord Shiva

Indore: Pt Mishra speaks on significance of offering holy water to Lord Shiva

The seven-day-long Shiv Mahapuran started on November 1, and culminated on Monday

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): The famous ‘Katha Vachak’ (narrator) Pt Pradeep Mishra of Kubereshwar Mahadev temple, Sehore, addressed Shiv Mahapuran in Bhikangaon village of Khargone district on Sunday.

The religious discourses were also given by Pt Mishra who threw light on the great religious significance of worshipping Lord Shiva to keep one's mind calm and balanced and keep all sorrows away. In addition to that, various doshas among Pitra dosha, Vastu dosha, and Kaal Sarp dosh automatically end with offering holy water to Lord Shiva. He added that reciting the mantra ‘Shree Shivay Namastubhayam’ throughout the day derives a huge benefit to devotees.

The seven-day-long Shiv Mahapuran started on November 1, and culminated on Monday. Lakhs of devotees turned up at the seven-day-long event and were enthralled in the devotion of Lord Shiva. Devotees who had flocked in from across the state experienced serenity after hearing Shiv Mahapuran.  

Read Also
Indore: Another accused of embezzlement arrested in Rewa
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: CBSE students to be trained in AI, entrepreneurial skills

Indore: CBSE students to be trained in AI, entrepreneurial skills

Sendhwa: Notorious wood smuggler nabbed

Sendhwa: Notorious wood smuggler nabbed

Neemuch: Seven injured as passenger bus crashed into trailer truck

Neemuch: Seven injured as passenger bus crashed into trailer truck

MP: Sardarpur SDM orders booking Phoolwadi panchayat former sarpanch, present secretary

MP: Sardarpur SDM orders booking Phoolwadi panchayat former sarpanch, present secretary

Omkareshwar: Local admin swings into action after boat capsize claims two

Omkareshwar: Local admin swings into action after boat capsize claims two