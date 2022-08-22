Indore: Protest held over opening of a liquor shop on New Dewas Road

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the New Dewas Road Rahwasi Sangharsh Samiti warned against opening of a liquor shop on New Dewas Road even as the women banged plates with spoons and waved sticks on Sunday.

The women protesters said that no liquor shop should be opened in front of their houses at any cost and, if a liquor shop was, indeed, opened, they would protest on a large scale.

The women said people of all communities lived there in peace and harmony. There is also only one playground on the side of the road for small children. Near the place where the shop is proposed to be opened, there are temples. Also nearby is Samta Bhawan where Chaturmas of Jain saints is held, besides a Jain temple. The place where the shop is proposed is the place of the Government of India NTC which cannot be rented.

The protestors discussed the matter with MLA Mahendra Hardia, who promised them that he would take a stand in the public interest and discuss this issue with the collector on Monday.

At the demonstration, a large number of residents, including regional councillor Nandkishore Paharia, and a large number of women, children and elderly people of New Dewas Road were present.