Indore: Proficient thieves open ATM machine, decamp with lakhs

Indore: Unidentified thieves targeted an ATM booth and managed to decamp with lakhs of rupees on Saturday night. Interestingly, the machine was not broken but it was opened by the thieves. The police are clueless about the accused. Also, it is not clear about the amount which was stolen from the machine.

The incident took place in the ATM booth of Bank of India in Scheme Number 78. The bank officials got to know about the incident after which they informed Lasudia police station staff. The police investigated the spot and registered a case on the complaint of bank official Manish Parashar.

ASP Rajesh Raghuwanshi said that the accused didn’t break open the machine and stole cash after opening the cash slot. Police believed that the theft was committed by persons who are well-versed with the mechanics of the machine. Investigation is underway.

There was no security guard at the ATM booth. Police believe that the accused also did a study of the area and knew that the CCTV in the booth was not functioning. Police said some suspects were detained for questioning. According to reports, the thieves decamped with Rs 12 lakh from the ATM machine. However, police and bank officials didn’t confirm the the amount.

Bank official Manish Parashar said the stolen amount is not known yet.