Indore: Procurement of wheat at MSP to start on March 28

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The procurement of wheat at the mandis of the district at the minimum support price (MSP) will start on March 28.

Preparations are being made for this on a large scale. In the Rabi marketing year 2022-23, 98 procurement centres have been set up for procurement of wheat at the support price in the district. Wheat will be procured at the support price of Rs 2,015 per quintal.

This time, the buying process has been changed. Farmers will now be able to do slot booking on their own by registering online. They will get rid of the problem of not getting SMSes. They will also be able to sell their produce at the procurement centre by selecting the slot for selling wheat themselves. Farmers registered and verified on the e-procurement portal will be able to take advantage of this facility from their own mobile or from MP online, Common Service Centres (CSC) Lokseva Kendra, Internet café and procurement centre.

Slot booking started last Wednesday on www.mpeuparjan.nic.in. It can be done from 9 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 6 pm. The procurement work will be done at the procurement centres from Monday to Friday. Slot booking will be done for the same period. Slot booking can be done by the farmers for the sale of crops on the following day and the validity of the slot will be for the next 3 working days.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:54 PM IST