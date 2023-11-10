Indore: Prime Suspect In Double Murder Case Spotted On Sapna Sangeeta Road

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police were clueless about the whereabouts of the prime suspect in the murder of retired bank officer Kamal Kishore Dhamande and his elder daughter Rama Arora, till filing of the report.

Police believe that Dhamande’s son Pulind is the prime suspect. He was last seen in the Sapna Sangeeta area on Wednesday night.

ACP (Sanyogitaganj) Tushar Singh said that many CCTVs installed near the spot and other places have been examined to get clues about the killer, without much success.

Police said Dhamande’s son Pulind, who is suffering from an ailment, was missing from his place after the incident. As he is not a mobile phone user, police are facing difficulty in tracking his location.

Police scanned more than 50 CCTVs and spotted Pulind on Sapna Sangeeta Road on Wednesday night, but his movements could not be traced any further. Police believe that he is still in the city.

Information is also being gathered from his relatives about his whereabouts.