Indore: President Kovind gives National Water Award to district

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Among the many feathers in the district’s cap, yet another was added to it when the district got the National Water Award from President Ramnath Kovind on Tuesday. The district stands at first place in making the best initiatives in water conservation among the districts of the country’s West Zone.

In a glittering ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, President Kovind conferred the National Water Award, 2020, on the district. MP Shankar Lalwani and collector Manish Singh received the award from the President. Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also present. A trophy and a citation were given. The outstanding initiatives by the district have brought the laurels. States including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra come under the West Zone.

The ministry has said that efforts made for the rejuvenation of over 90 ancient bawlis dating from the Holkar era and the efforts for harvesting rooftop rainwater in government buildings has brought the laurels for the district.

Official sources said that, to assess the work done in the field of water conservation and restoration, a survey of the district was done by the central groundwater team, which found the district’s performance excellent on many parameters. Components such as water conservation, water recycling, sewage management system and so forth were surveyed by the team. During the survey, the team appreciated the activities of IMC in tapping of all sewage plants, release of waste water from residential and commercial establishments into the environment only after treatment, reuse of waste water and so forth.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:55 PM IST