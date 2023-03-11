Indore: Police gave tips to women and men workers to avoid cyber fraud

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore police’s training and awareness team reached the industrial area for creating awareness of cyber crimes among women and men workers there, on Friday. The team also gave tips to the residents of other areas in the city.

Inspector Radha Jamod, SI Shivam Thakkar, and ASI Gayendra Yadav along with their team reached Moral Fiber company and Premghan Products in Udyog Nagar area. The officials talked with the women and men employees about cyber crime. They explained about cyber crimes and their types and they gave tips to avoid cyber crimes.

After that the team reached among the residents of Krishna Vatika Colony located in Chhota Bangarda area. The residents were also told about the same. At the same time, they were also informed about the different types of online frauds and social media frauds and how to avoid them. Along with giving them information about crimes against women, they were also informed about various helplines run by Indore Police.

Similarly, on the occasion of International Women's Day, the police team made women aware of cyber crimes at a programme organised by All India Grahak Panchayat and Bhagini Mandal.