Indore: ‘Gherao Raj Bhavan’ on Monday, says MPCC

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee will organize a 'Vishal March' to gherao the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal on Monday, regarding various reported public problems prevailing in the state. The Madhya Pradesh Congress vice-president, Mahendra Joshi, and Congress state spokesperson and media in-charge of Indore-Ujjain, Santosh Singh Gautam, organized press conference on Friday.

While at Sathya Sai Square, Congress leader Chintu Chowksey and others organised a protest in which two cases were registered against them in the evening.

In the press conference it was informed that on March 13 at noon, a large number of senior leaders, MLAs and Congressmen from all over the state will gather at Jawahar Chowk and march on foot to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan.

Mahendra Joshi and Santosh Singh Gautam said the savings of crores of poor and middle-class Indians have been put at risk due to the deep economic crisis caused by the policy of ‘crony capitalism’ adopted by the BJP government at the Centre in favour of industrialist Gautam Adani.

“Wildly rising inflation in the country, unemployment in the state(s), stressed farmers, increasing atrocities on women, rape-gang rapes and their brutal murders, the brittle law and order situation and other things are happening due to the wrong policies of the BJP government,” they said during a press conference.

Case after protest

Congress leader Raju Bhadoria, Chintu Chowksey and other leaders were present during the protest organized at Sathya Sai Square against the same agenda of Adani. By Friday evening, two complaints were registered against the protestors in which one case was registered against Chandrashekhar Patel on the complaint of BJP worker Ashish Shrivastava alleging him of using objectionable language against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In another case, a case registered against Raju Bhadoria and Chintu Chowksey for organizing protests without permission.