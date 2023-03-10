Bhopal: 28-year-old property dealer shot dead, accused on the run

Syed Shoaib Ali who succumbed to injuries on Friday morning | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Nishatpura police have registered a case against a man and three of his accomplices for shooting a man in Nishatpura on Thursday late night, the police said on Friday.

The police added that the victim who sustained bullet wounds died while undergoing treatment on Friday morning.

Nishatpura police station house officer Rupesh Dubey said that the man who lost life had been identified as Syed Shoaib Ali (28), a property dealer. The police learnt that one of Ali’s friends, identified as Faisal Abbas, had an altercation with another man named Salman, following which Salman thrashed Abbas.

When Abbas narrated his ordeal to Ali on Thursday late night, Ali and his friends went to Salman’s place to avenge Abbas’ physical assault. Salman and his accomplices Irshad, Danish and Dilshad surrounded Ali and shot at him. Ali sustained bullet wounds and was rushed to the hospital while the accused fled.

In his statements given to police, Ali named all the accused and narrated the incident. He died while undergoing treatment on Friday morning. Accused are still on the run.

Read Also FIR dismissed in Punjab property dispute