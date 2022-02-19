Indore: PM Modi praises Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The most famous and legendary Queen of Holkar's State of Indore, Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar praised by PM Narendra Modi on Saturday while he inaugurated the Gobar Dhan Bio-CNG plant of Indore.

PM appreciated the people of Indore for keeping the legacy of the Queen maintained. He also informed about the idol of the queen which has been situated at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Varanasi.

PM Modi said, "Indorians will feel proud of Indore when they will go there for Darshan and sees Devi Ahilya Bai's idol there."

PM Modi in his address shared his childhood memories and express about Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar's highness and greatness.

Telling about his childhood memories, PM Modi said, "When we were kids we heard Indore and Maheshwar name only when we hear the name of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar."

PM Modi further said that the Indorians have maintained the legacy of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar and made the city still that much great as it used to be under the great Holkar rulers.

He said, "Indore is the same great as it was under Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar."

