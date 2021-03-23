Indore: Please wear masks: CM's fervent appeal to public

INDORE: Worried over the rapidly rising Covid-19 positive cases, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to the city on Tuesday evening and made a fervent appealed to the people to wear masks. At a programme ‘My Mask, My Safety’, organised at Chappan Dukan by the administration, the CM said, "If Indore stands up (to fight corona), then MP too will stand up." He warned that if corona cases rise in Indore, it will spread to other places too, as Indore hub of commercial activity.On the occasion, he administered oath to the people that they will wear masks and follow social distancing. The CM said that Indore is the cleanest city in the country, now we have to make it the healthiest city also. He pointed out that at one point they had contained conona, but now it has reared its ugly head once again. "Things are onimous," he said. The CM also appealed to the people to celebrate Holi indoors and gave the slogan; ‘Meri Holi, Mere Ghar’. The CM said due to corona we have lost 4,000 of our dear ones, including MP Nanakumar Singh Chouhan, MLA from Bioara Govardhan Dangi, several doctors, police officers among others.

Lockdown only on Sunday: "I have come here not to scare you, but to make you aware," the CM said. He appealed to the traders to ensure that all Covid protocols were followed, adding that he did not want to impose any lockdown. "As of now, lockdown will be there only on Sundays," the CM said.