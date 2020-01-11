Indore: Plan to give power at cheaper rates at night, says MP Minister Piyavrat Singh

Indore: State power minister, Priyavrat Singh, said that the State government is planning to provide electricity to industries at cheaper rates during the night and also assured that the power-related problems of Palda and Rau industrial area would be addressed.

Singh shared the plans of the government while interacting with the industrialists at the office of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday. In a free and frank discussion, he listened to the problems of the industrialists and assured them that he would do his best to solve them at the earliest. He also instructed his departmental officers to improve their functioning to ensure proper supply of electricity.

He stated that the state government is formulating a policy in consultation with various associations for providing electricity to the industries during the night at affordable rates.

Singh said that though he might not be able to reduce power tariff as was being demanded by the industrialists, but assured that he would not increase tariff rates from the present level. He also talked about giving relief to industrial areas like Palda, Rau from the problem of power tripping, by installing 132 KVA sub-stations.

Keeping in mind the likely electricity demand in 2025, the minister said that the government would set-up a 4000 MW power plant shortly.

While presiding over the meeting, Govid Goyal said that the work of the government is going on in a positive direction. Pramod Dafaria, president of AIMP while delivering the welcome address informed to the Minister about the power problems of the industries and submitted a report on behalf of the association. Secretary, Sunil Vyas conducted the programme and joint secretary, Tarun Vyas, proposed vote of thanks.