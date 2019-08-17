Indore: Pistol recovered from notorious goon Mukhtiyar

Indore: City police on Monday recovered a country-made pistol from the notorious goon Mukhtiyar, who was arrested in connection with a land fraud and for torturing a minor boy forcing him to lick commode a few days ago.

The police also received two more complaints of land grabbing from two persons on Friday. Accoring to Vijay Nagar police station incharge Tehzeeb Kazi, the accused was produced before the court on Friday.

He was sent to the police remand for three more days. A pistol which he used to threaten people was recovered from his in-laws’ place. He has threatened a businessman to grab his land at Khajrana-LIG Square Link road two years ago.

Kazi further said that two persons reached the police station to lodge complaints against Mukhtiyar as their lands were grabbed by the accused. The investigation was underway and the police will register one more case of land grabbing against the accused.

It is noteworthy that Mukhtiyar was held for land fraud when his mobile phone was checked by the police.

The police officials were shocked to see two videos in which he was thrashing a minor boy black and blue and forcing him to lick toilet as the accused was suspicious that the minor boy was involved in attack on his son a few months ago.

The police took stern action against the accused and demolished his 19 illegal properties which were grabbed by him.