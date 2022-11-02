Indore: ‘Pinni Prasad’ prepared at Gurdwara Imli Sahibji

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Beginning the celebrations of Prakash Gurpurab of Dhan Guru Nanak Dev Maharaj, Sikh community members gathered and prepared ‘Pinni Prasad’ at Gurdwara Imli Sahibji on Wednesday. The community members spent their day making a grand Prasad as sewa (free service).

Danveer Singh Chhabra from Satkar Yoga Sadh-Sangat of Indore and Jasbir Singh Gandhi from Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Indore, said, “This time, we’ve prepared about 10,000 ‘Pinni Prasads’ with the help of our community members.

The Prasad will be used to welcome Prabhat Pheri of all Gurdwara Sahibs of Indore city. Prabhat Pheris from all the gurdwaras with Sangat will reach Gurudwara Imli Sahib on Saturday (November 5) between 6 am and 7 am. This will further mark the beginning of community celebrations.

On Sunday (November 6), a grand Nagar Kirtan will be taken out from Gurdwara Imli Sahibji at 10 am, which will conclude in the evening at Gurdwara Imli Sahibji. There will also be a Grand Gurmat Diwan on November 6 and 7 at Gurdwara Imli Sahibji and Khalsa College, Rajmohalla Stadium.