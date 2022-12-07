Indore: People lose interest in vaccines but city officials call 1500 doses from Dhar for people going abroad

Representative Image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With Covid cases going to zero in the city, people opting for vaccination against the disease have also dropped to the lowest as only a couple of could be administered in a day and the number hardly reached the half-century mark in a week.

Even after almost ‘no’ demand for vaccines in the city, health officials had to call 1,500 doses from Dhar to cater to the demand of those who had to get vaccinated as they had to travel abroad.

The stock of vaccines, especially Covishield, has dried up in the district and the department has also closed all the free vaccination centres, except the centre running at Hukumchand Polyclinic.

According to Health Department officials, only about 30,000 doses of Covaxin are remaining in Indore district.

“We don’t have any Corbevax and Covishield left in the stock. We had to call some doses of the vaccine from Dhar as people were reaching the centres for Covishield vaccination to travel to foreign countries or to get Covishield as the ‘third dose’,’ Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He added that they have stock of Covaxin and we will continue to provide them to the people adding that no additional demand for the stock has been raised as the 1,500 doses of Covishield are enough, for now.

“We have cut down the number of vaccination centres as people are not showing much response to the vaccination drive for the last many months as cases of Covid-19 dropped to the lowest,” Dr Gupta added.

According to the health department’s record, as many as 28 lakh people are eligible for doses in Indore district i.e. the adult population, but only 4.86 lakh people have taken the ‘third dose’ so far.

Covaxin to expire in Jan

Health Department already has a low stock of vaccines in the district and the remaining doses are going to expire soon. According to officials, the stock of Covaxin would expire in January.

