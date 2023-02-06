Indore: People celebrate Sant Ravidas Jayanti with joy, devotion

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 646th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Ravidas was celebrated with great pomp on Sunday. Palki yatra and prabhat pheri were organised in major areas of the city in the morning. In the afternoon, a grand procession was taken out from Rustam Ka Bageecha to Vijayanagar, in which a large number of people participated.

People also celebrated the Ravidas Jayanti by lighting lamps and diyas in the evening in front of the Ravidas Gate at Malwa Mill. During the procession, people danced to local tunes and sang bhajans. Deepotsav was celebrated on February 4 evening. Many devotees worshipped their saint and sang verses of Saint Ravidas who was part of the Bhakti Movement.

Jaskeen Saluja, said, “We celebrated Ravidas Jayanti on February 4 and 5. We lit diyas on the evening of February 4 and participated in the procession on February 5. I and my family also kept a fast as the day also commemorates Magh Purnima.”

Palki yatra was taken out by Samaj Utsav Samiti where the panch committee decorated Sant Ravidas Dham and held a recitation of Sant Ravidas’s verses.

