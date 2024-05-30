Indore: Patients At Govt PC Sethi Hospital Struggle To Beat The Heat, In-Charge Sits In AC Room

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid rising temperature, patients at government hospitals are struggling with intense heat, while hospital officials remain in air-conditioned offices.

At Government PC Sethi Hospital patients and their families, many from distant locations, endure the heat with only fans for relief in the wards. Although air conditioners are installed in the wards, they have been out of order for the last couple of months. Despite numerous complaints, officials remain ignorant about it.

According to the patients' kin, 'Wards in hospitals are arranged with beds in three lines, causing significant discomfort for patients in the middle rows who do not even benefit from fans. My patient has been in the hospital for four days, suffering due to the oppressive heat and non-functioning AC.'

They added that complaints have yielded no results and no alternative cooling arrangements, such as coolers, have been made.

The hospital serves pregnant women and patients from Indore and surrounding districts, further highlighting the urgent need for proper facilities.

Adding to woes of patients' kin, the hospital's water cooler on the first floor has yet to be functional and the cooler on the ground floor dispenses hot water, forcing patients to bring water from outside despite health advisories encouraging increased water intake to prevent summer illnesses.

Meanwhile, hospital officials have promised efforts to install coolers and fans where needed, with tenders issued for the necessary equipment.

Lift out of service for years

Moreover, one of the two lifts intended for patient use has been out of service for years, even in emergencies, causing further inconvenience.

Tenders issued

"We are taking steps to improve conditions. We have been installing coolers in all wards and to add fans where needed, with tenders already issued for these improvements". --Dr Virendra Rajgir, In-charge, Govt PC Sethi Hospital