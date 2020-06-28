Indore: Parents lash out at Collector Manish Singh move asking schools to collect tuition fees

Indore: Parents questioned Indore District Collector Manish Singh’s decision to allow schools to collect only tuition fee and expressed grief for not being a part of the decision/discussion. After Singh’s decision was announced and it went viral on social media channels, parents’ comments overflowed urging the district administration to lend ear to their plea as well.

Questions were raised on the decision taken by Singh after a meeting with school directors and principals.

The decision was announced on the social media page of Indore Collector with a photo of the meeting with school operators. A video of Singh went viral on social media, where he also asked the school operators to take tuition fees.

Bothered by the decision, many parents raised questions via various social media platforms.