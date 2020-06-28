Indore: Parents lash out at Collector Manish Singh move asking schools to collect tuition fees

Indore: Parents questioned Indore District Collector Manish Singh’s decision to allow schools to collect only tuition fee and expressed grief for not being a part of the decision/discussion. After Singh’s decision was announced and it went viral on social media channels, parents’ comments overflowed urging the district administration to lend ear to their plea as well.
Questions were raised on the decision taken by Singh after a meeting with school directors and principals.
The decision was announced on the social media page of Indore Collector with a photo of the meeting with school operators. A video of Singh went viral on social media, where he also asked the school operators to take tuition fees.
Bothered by the decision, many parents raised questions via various social media platforms.
Parents claimed that the decision taken by collector is biased and does not even consider parent’s take. They demanded to be heard and considered before allowing schools to collect tuition fee for the entire year.
A parent Madhuri Pandit Joshi wrote, “Collector, your decision is only in the favour of school management. What about parents???”
Another parent Sunil Khandelwal questioned the administration and said, “It is a biased decision only favouring school.”
CA Ankit Neema said, “You heard the side of 1,000 schools in Indore, now you need to hear the side of parents which is also about 30 lakh. We are also residents of your district.” He demanded to know if schools are actually charging tuition fee as per government protocols.
A mother Nisha Vijayvergiya said, “When the work of teachers has to be done by mothers entirely at home and schools are just sending homework in PDF and videos at times, then why are schools allowed to collect enormous fee? It is not even confirmed if schools will reopen completely any time soon, but we have to pay tuition fee… This is a biased decision and a decision considering parent’s side must be taken.”
Demanding explanation for enormous tuition fee charged by schools, parent Sanjay Goyanka said, “Respected collector sir or chief minister or judge sir or any school operator, explain to us how are you spending Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per student per month, which is being demanded from us.” He added that the fee of entire school staff can be paid by collecting Rs 1,500 per month, which is actual amount spent by the school.
“Schools are earning Rs 2,000 as commission on books and uniform,” Goyanka said. He added that schools are run for only seven months in the year while fees are taken for 12 months.
A parent Kishore Naryani said, “Respected Collector, please check everyone school's tuition fee structure first then give order. We are not satisfied with the order as given by you all. We are also struggling a lot with our job situations.”
Wondering why they must pay the fee even though school is not even conducting online classes, Mohd Azim Basij said, “Sir, my younger brother studies in private school in Chhatribagh. The school has asked to pay tuition fee of Rs 18,000 even though no online classes or education is being provided. Why should we pay? Please come to a proper solution.”