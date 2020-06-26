Indore: Schools can only charge tuition fees, says Collector Manish Singh

Indore: In the Covid-scenario, when schools have been closed and there’s no clarity on when the educational establishments will reopen and return to track as usual and online classes are the order of the day, District Collector Manish Singh held a meeting of school principals and directors of CBSE courses-run schools here on Friday.

He clearly stated that in the given situation, schools can’t charge any other fees except tuition fee from the parents. On the other hand, parents too can’t be allowed to misbehave with teachers and school staff.

After the meeting, held at collector office, talking to media Singh said Schools should not pressurize parents to buy copybooks and other educational material from any particular shop. Amid rising complaints of misbehaviour by parents with teachers and school staff, he said this has to stop.

SINGH SERMON

*School management and parents understand each other's problems.

*Abuse with girl students will not be tolerated at any cost. Warning abusers, he said they will be rapped strictly.

*Also principals and directors unanimously stated that tuition fees will be charged by them as per the directions of the court and the government.

*No other fees will be charged. These fees will be taken in various instalments as per the parents’ convenience.

* He also instructed that the fee structure should be created in such a manner that the parents do not feel the pinch.

*Facilities and services not being provided to children, should not be charged.

* Schools should explain parents, tell them the right and wrong, explain the interest of children.

*Online classes should not be conducted at primary level.

*Maintain an atmosphere of harmony and follow law and order and also do not take law and order in hand.