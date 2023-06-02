Indore: Pakistanis lead in foreigners learning from Indian digital lectures

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pakistanis lead in foreign nationals learning from Indian digital lecturers uploaded on YouTube by Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), an autonomous body of University Grants Commission (UGC).

“After Indians, Pakistan nationals are the ones who mostly access our e-content on CEC channel on YouTube,” CEC director Jagat Bhushan Nadda told reporters.

As per data shared by him, the viewership from Pakistan stands at 15.87 lakhs, followed by 7.81 lakhs from the US, 3.84 lakhs from Nepal, and 2.1 lakhs from the UK. The viewership of Indians stands at 3.5 crores.

The CEC channels have received more than 4 crore views and 5.6 lakh subscribers.

Nadda is in town to attend a two-day workshop on “MOOCs and digital education” which started on Thursday at Educational Multimedia Research Center, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

He said that digital education is the key to increasing national gross enrolment ratio in higher education from the existing 27 to 50 per cent by 2035.

“You can’t create 1,100 more universities and40,000 plus colleges for meeting GER so obviously digital education is the only way forward,” he said.

Stating that massive open online courses (MOOCs) are gaining popularity, the CEC director said that there were only 4,000 odds enrolments in 2018 when the courses were launched. Today, the number has reached 26 lakhs, he added.

E-content for two semesters ready

The CEC director said that they have identified eight subjects in which digit degree courses will be run.

“We have readied e-content for first two semesters of undergraduate courses and work is on for making content for third and fourth semesters,” he said.

He said that digital degree courses will be a reality when the digital university is launched. Nadda also advocated for a 40 per cent online and 60 per cent offline formula.

