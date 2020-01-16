Indore: Padma Bhushan Anu Aga to be honored today

Indore: The 2 days congregation of management gurus, scholars and students will begin in the city from Friday, where more than 2000 participants are likely to join the biggest fair of management tips seekers.

Padma Bhushan and former chairperson of Thermex Anu Aga will be honored with Lifetime Outstanding Achievement Awardee of Indore Management Association.

The flagship event of Indore Management Association, the 29th IMA International Management Conclave is being organised on the theme, “$5 Trillion Economy: Vision to Reality” on Friday and Saturday at Abhay Prashal. The two days IMA International Management conclave features eminent speakers from different walks of life who share unique ideas from India and all around the globe. There will be a host to speakers from industries such as finance, public sector, political leaders, dpiritual, NGOs, motivational speakers, entrepreneurs etc.

Major attractions of conclave: Use of upgraded Artificial Intelligence Technology through robots during the conclave.

Keeping in mind “SwachhBharatAbhiyaan” to make Indore no. 1 cleanest city for the fourth time, there will be minimum use of plastic.

Sessions will be conducted in an innovative way like; Board Room Discussions and Fire Side Chat

Parallel workshops will be conducted for young entrepreneurs/students for practical insights.

Speakers of Friday Session

Anu Aga, former chairperson, Thermax.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways of India, Government of India

Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, India TV

PK Gupta, Managing Director, State Bank of India

Keerthi Kumar Jain, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, AnyTimeLoan.in

Lt Gen PJS Pannu, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations)

Swami Nikhileswarananda, Shri Ramakrishna Ashrama, Rajkot

Ashish Toshniwal, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, YmediaLabs - Silicon Valley, USA

Minocher Patel, Motivational Speaker

Mahendra Kumar Chouhan, Chairman, Mahendra & Young Knowledge Foundation and Global Expert on Corporate Governance & Sustainability

Dilip Gaur, Managing Director, Grasim Industries Ltd. & Head, Global Pulp and Fibre Business, Aditya Birla Group, Director, Board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation (P) Ltd

Deepak Satwalekar, Venture Advisor, Nexus Venture Partners

Harvinder Singh, Country Manager, United Airline India

Subi Chaturvedi, Head, TikTok For Good

Rishi Nitya Pragya, Director Programs, Art of Living