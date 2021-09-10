Indore: Over 66 benches in National Lok Adalat on September 11

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There will be over 66 Benches in the National Lok Adalat which will be organised on September 11 for settlement of several cases.

ADJ and District Legal ServiceS Authority (DLSA) secretary Manish Kumar Shrivastava said there would be 50 Benches in the district headquarters, 9 Benches in Ambedkar Nagar, 2 in Sanwer, 4 in Depalpur and 1 in Hatod, adding up to a total of 66 Benches.

ADJ Shrivastava said that such negotiable cases would be placed in the Lok Adalat where there was a possibility of settlement between the parties. A division Bench of the Lok Adalat would arbitrate the cases so that settlement could be reached between the parties after mutual agreement.

In the Lok Adalat, both money and time were saved when a case was settled on the basis of agreement, the ADJ added.

DLSA plea to people

‘The District Legal Services Authority appeals for conciliation to all persons whose cases are pending in the district court in the cases presented by them or against them. If there’s a possibility of settlement, the person/s can get their cases placed in the National Lok Adalat’

— Manish Kumar Shrivastava, Additional District Judge, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 01:17 AM IST