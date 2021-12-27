Indore: Over 2.75 lakh children in age group of 15 to 18 years to be inoculated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the government’s announcement on starting vaccination of children between 15 and 18 years of age from January 3, 2022, the health department is preparing for inoculation of over 2.75 lakh children falling in the age bracket in Indore district. If those above 60 years with comorbidities are also counted, the number will increase to over 4 lakh in the district.

At present, about 58.89 lakh doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in Indore, out of which 31.21 lakh were administered as first dose and over 27.67 lakh as the second dose, so far.

‘We’ve started preparations’

‘The number of people falling in the age group of 15 to 18 years will be about 2.75 lakh and we’re preparing for vaccinating them. We haven’t received the guidelines from the Centre or the state yet, but we’ve started preparing a list of children over the age of 12 years to 15 years’

— Dr BS Saitya, chief medical and health officer

‘Ample number of vaccination centres’

‘We have ample number of vaccination centres running across the city and they’ll prepare new centres according to the directions of the state health department’

— Dr Tarun Gupta, immunisation officer

IMA welcomes move of ‘precautionary dose’

Anticipating a third wave of Covid-19 by mid-January, the Indian Medical Association (Indore Chapter) has welcomed the move of the government for providing a ‘precautionary dose’ of vaccine to healthcare and frontline workers. They also appreciated the move to provide phase-wise vaccination of kids as preparedness against the Covid menace.

‘It’s a welcome move by the government. We were demanding this for a long time as antibodies are depleting in many healthcare workers and frontline workers. The new dose of vaccination will give extra strength to fight against the pandemic disease,’ president, IMA-Indore, Dr Sumit Shukla said.

Meanwhile, former president of the IMA Dr Satish Joshi added that they had taken the first dose of vaccine in January and second dose in February as the gap between both the doses was 28 days initially. ‘About 11 months have passed and many of the doctors are found with depleted antibodies of the vaccine. Even my antibodies were over 20 in April and, now, it’s dropped to 3.5,’ Dr Joshi said, adding, ‘The third wave of Covid has started its impact and it’s important to get healthcare workers prepared to fight it.’

‘Precautionary dose is a must’

‘There are many doctors, including Dr SK Sharma, who didn’t develop antibodies even after taking both doses of the vaccine. With the ‘precautionary dose’, we’ll get an extra layer of protection, as well as courage to fight the new wave’

— Dr Ravi Dosi, respiratory medicine expert

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 09:59 AM IST