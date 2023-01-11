Indore: Over 270 students from city clear either group of CA Final exam

icai.org

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 270 students from the city cleared the CA Final exam, results of which were declared on Tuesday by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

CA Anand Jain, Chairman of Indore CA Branch, informed that 708 students appeared in both the groups in the CA final from the city, out of which 90 passed both the groups and 141 passed one group. In the first group, 622 students took the exam, in which 114 passed. In the second group, 675 students took the exam out of which 145 passed. Over 12,825 students across the country cleared the exam. At the national level, the passing percentage of both groups stood at 11.09. The percentage of passing any one group was about 20% at the national level.

In the intermediate Exam 647 students from the city appeared for both groups and 94 of them cleared both groups and 108 passed either group. A total of 703 students appeared for the first group and 759 for the second group, out of which 138 passed the first group and 274 passed the second group.