Indore: One more win for Madhya Pradesh women team, reach knockout stage in cricket tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the BCCI senior women's one-day cricket tournament, Madhya Pradesh registered another victory when it defeated Punjab by 10 runs in a thrilling contest. With this victory, MP entered the knockout stage.

The knockout matches will be played in Rajkot from March 28. In the match played at Holkar Stadium, MP won the toss and scored 200 runs in 50 overs. Tamanna Nigam played a useful innings of 38 while Varsha made 35 runs. At the same time, Anushka Sharma 26, captain Pooja Vastrakar 28, Neha Badvick scored 23 runs.

In response, Punjab's team could only score 190 runs for 9 wickets in 50 overs. Captain Tania Bhatia scored 56, Parveen Khan scoring 50 runs. Except these no other batsman could play a big innings. Poonam Soni took 5 wickets from Madhya Pradesh while Preti Yadav took 3 and Anushka Sharma took 1 wicket.

Kerala beat Nagaland by 9 wickets

In other match played at Daly College ground, Kerala defeated Nagaland by 9 wickets. Nagaland scored 54 runs in 28.4 overs playing first. Almeena scored highest 13 runs. At the same time, Nagaland got 11 runs as an extra. In response, Kerala achieved the target by losing 1 wicket in 5.2 overs.

Baroda beat Mumbai by 3 wickets

In another match played at Emerald Heights ground, Baroda beat Mumbai by 3 wickets. Mumbai, batting first, scored 188 for 9 wickets. Vaishali Bhagat scored 39 runs. iI response, Baroda achieved the target by losing 7 wickets in 48.3 overs thanks to PA Patel's 66 and BD Surti's 40 runs.