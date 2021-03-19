Cricket

IND vs ENG: BCCI announces India's ODI team for England series; Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya included in the squad

By FPJ Web Desk

BCCI announced the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI series against England. Here's the list of all the players included

Krunal Pandya
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced India's ODI squad for the upcoming ODI series against England. After a magnificient debut against England in the 4th T20I, Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been named in India's ODI squad as well.

Prasidh Krishna has earned his maiden call-up, whereas Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have made a comeback in the ODI squad.

Mohammed Siraj, who has performed exceptionally in Tests, has also been named in the squad. The three-match ODI series between India and England will start from March 23.

The 5-match T20I series between India and England will end on March 20 which will also be the series decider after India levelled the series 2-2 on Thursday.

India ODI squad for England series: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, W Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

