Indore: One Month Salary Of 415 BLOs Stopped

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One month salary of 415 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) who were negligent in the revision work of the voter list will be stopped. In this regard, a show cause notice has been issued to them.

The work of Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls is going on at 2,625 polling stations of all 9 assembly constituencies in the district as per the guidelines given by the Election Commission of India, Additional collector and deputy district election officer Rajendra Raghuvanshi informed that during the revision, the drive is going on regarding addition, deletion and change of names in the voter list through Booth Level Officer at all 2,625 polling stations.

Interested citizens can apply in the prescribed format to get their names registered in the voter list, delete, transfer, correct errors etc.

In the review of the progress of this work, the work of 415 BLOs was found to be unsatisfactory. The concerned electoral registration officer has issued a show cause notice to all of them for action to stop their salary for one month due to negligence in work and not working as per the target. Official sources informed that it is for the first time such kind of action has been taken on such a large number of BLOs.