 Indore: One Month Salary Of 415 BLOs Stopped
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: One Month Salary Of 415 BLOs Stopped

Indore: One Month Salary Of 415 BLOs Stopped

NEGLIGENCE| Revision work of voter list. Show cause notices issued. Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls going on at 2,625 polling stations of all 9 assembly constituencies in the district.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 08:45 AM IST
article-image
Indore: One Month Salary Of 415 BLOs Stopped |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One month salary of 415 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) who were negligent in the revision work of the voter list will be stopped. In this regard, a show cause notice has been issued to them.

The work of Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls is going on at 2,625 polling stations of all 9 assembly constituencies in the district as per the guidelines given by the Election Commission of India, Additional collector and deputy district election officer Rajendra Raghuvanshi informed that during the revision, the drive is going on regarding addition, deletion and change of names in the voter list through Booth Level Officer at all 2,625 polling stations.

Read Also
Eurasian Group Delegates To Enjoy Special Treat: Free Meals At Indore's Chhappan Dukaan
article-image

Interested citizens can apply in the prescribed format to get their names registered in the voter list, delete, transfer, correct errors etc.

In the review of the progress of this work, the work of 415 BLOs was found to be unsatisfactory. The concerned electoral registration officer has issued a show cause notice to all of them for action to stop their salary for one month due to negligence in work and not working as per the target. Official sources informed that it is for the first time such kind of action has been taken on such a large number of BLOs.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Recalls Viral 'Arrogant' Police Station Video In Blackbuck Case, Says 'Had No Involvement So Why Should I Be Scared'
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Recalls Viral 'Arrogant' Police Station Video In Blackbuck Case, Says 'Had No Involvement So Why Should I Be Scared'
Maharashtra Chief Minister's Swearing-In Ceremony To Be Held On November 25 At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium
Maharashtra Chief Minister's Swearing-In Ceremony To Be Held On November 25 At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium
WWE Provides Major Update On Jade Cargill's Serious Injuries After Brutal Attack On SmackDown; No Clarity On Her Return
WWE Provides Major Update On Jade Cargill's Serious Injuries After Brutal Attack On SmackDown; No Clarity On Her Return
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Manda Vijay Mhatre Retains Belapur Seat In Nail-Biting Finish, Edges Out NCP (SP) Rival By 377 Votes
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Manda Vijay Mhatre Retains Belapur Seat In Nail-Biting Finish, Edges Out NCP (SP) Rival By 377 Votes

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: One Month Salary Of 415 BLOs Stopped

Indore: One Month Salary Of 415 BLOs Stopped

Eurasian Group Meeting: 75 Delegates From 4 Countries Arrive In Indore; Guests Accorded Traditional...

Eurasian Group Meeting: 75 Delegates From 4 Countries Arrive In Indore; Guests Accorded Traditional...

Indore: Campaign To Make Ayushman Cards To Be Given New Thrust

Indore: Campaign To Make Ayushman Cards To Be Given New Thrust

Eurasian Group Delegates To Enjoy Special Treat: Free Meals At Indore's Chhappan Dukaan

Eurasian Group Delegates To Enjoy Special Treat: Free Meals At Indore's Chhappan Dukaan

Indore: Woman Consumes Poison On Being Harassed By Money Lender; Accused Arrested

Indore: Woman Consumes Poison On Being Harassed By Money Lender; Accused Arrested