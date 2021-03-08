Indore: On International Womens’ Day, meet two doctors who get close to deadly coronavirus everyday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It is almost a year since the deadly Covid -19 turned lives upside down. As people recover from the nightmare, the crisis has taught people to be strong and to stay together to tide over the adversity.
In last one year, doctors, nurses, hospital staff, and frontline workers have stood as a shield of humanity against Covid and saved lives. But some brave women doctors deal with coronavirus on most days of a week. They identify the virus and examine them. Doctors working in the microbiology department were those who tested thousands of samples in a year and worked round the clock to provide reports to patients.
On International Women’s Day, Free Press talked to two women who watch the deadly virus closely.
Did not take single leave in one year
“While working in a private health facility, we received permission to test coronavirus late. We started with collecting samples and going close to patients. People were afraid of anyone sneezing while we were taking samples from their nose and throat. There was panic all around. I never imagined that I will see time when people will be frightened to see me coming from the hospital. Learning about doctors getting infected, people around me were afraid as well as worried about me. We tested over 5,000 samples in the last few months.
I remember being in hospital in May and June when no air condition was on. We were wrapped in PPE kit and other ‘armours’. It was challenging to motivate staff but I tried to lead by an example and got support from everyone including staff and family. Covid has taught us never to give up. If you are dedicated and courageous, you can win the world.”
Dr Gargi Ghosh, microbiologist, CHL Hospital, Indore
Worked as a team, winning over Covid
“It was all started as chaos and panic. We too were in fear as we heard about the virus, spreading across the global and affecting human lives. On March 21, 2020, we dared to test the coronavirus at virology lab of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and issued first positive report on March 24.
It was the last day in 2020 when we took rest as I and my team worked for 28 hours when the disease spread. Each sample consists of millions of live viruses, which pose a deadly risk. I couldn’t meet my family for more than three months. However, we gave a fight to the disease as a team and worked with the spirit that we will win over it.
Covid has taught importance of family, friends and life. My family supported and motivated me to serve people. I want to appeal to people to become committed to their work and family. Doing this, you can win over anything.”
Dr Anita Mutha, microbiology department head, MGM Medical College, Indore