Indore: On International Womens’ Day, meet two doctors who get close to deadly coronavirus everyday

Did not take single leave in one year

“While working in a private health facility, we received permission to test coronavirus late. We started with collecting samples and going close to patients. People were afraid of anyone sneezing while we were taking samples from their nose and throat. There was panic all around. I never imagined that I will see time when people will be frightened to see me coming from the hospital. Learning about doctors getting infected, people around me were afraid as well as worried about me. We tested over 5,000 samples in the last few months.

I remember being in hospital in May and June when no air condition was on. We were wrapped in PPE kit and other ‘armours’. It was challenging to motivate staff but I tried to lead by an example and got support from everyone including staff and family. Covid has taught us never to give up. If you are dedicated and courageous, you can win the world.”

Dr Gargi Ghosh, microbiologist, CHL Hospital, Indore