Indore: Oriental Bank Of Commerce employees get emotional over their bank’s merger

Indore: A business growth meeting was organised for the staff members of Oriental Bank Of Commerce (Indore Circle) on Monday at a city hotel. The merged entity of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India was also discussed in the meeting.
MD and CEO, Mukesh Kumar Jain, took part in the event to motivate the employees and said that the merger is another growth for the employees and appreciated the step taken by the government of India.
There are about 25 branches in the Indore Circle and about 206 employees. All of the employees were present in the event. They were confident that the merger would prove to be a great opportunity for everyone.
"I am working in OBC since 1983. In 1980 it became a government bank. We work and believe in the family culture in our bank. Our motto is every individual is committed. It is an emotional moment for me to see my bank getting merged" said Dinesh Tiwari, senior manager, OBC.
"I am taking the merger as a positive step in my career. It has been done by the government for the betterment of the economy. With this merger we can compete globally with other banks. It is a step for changing our economy. We employees believe that we will benefit from this merge " said Juhi Paliwal, law officer, Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC).
"Whenever I go out with my family I show them our bank logo and hoarding and feel proud. But with this merger all this will change and our bank’s identity will get diminished. I am sad because this is my first job and I am also emotionally attached with it" said Prabhat Kumar, assistant manager, OBC.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)