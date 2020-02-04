Indore: Oriental Bank Of Commerce employees get emotional over their bank’s merger

Indore: A business growth meeting was organised for the staff members of Oriental Bank Of Commerce (Indore Circle) on Monday at a city hotel. The merged entity of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India was also discussed in the meeting.

MD and CEO, Mukesh Kumar Jain, took part in the event to motivate the employees and said that the merger is another growth for the employees and appreciated the step taken by the government of India.

There are about 25 branches in the Indore Circle and about 206 employees. All of the employees were present in the event. They were confident that the merger would prove to be a great opportunity for everyone.