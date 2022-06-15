e-Paper Get App

Indore: Now, Super Speciality Hospital applies for National Accreditation Board of Hospitals and Healthcare accreditation

Hospital to become state’s first govt health institute to get national certification

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 12:32 AM IST
article-image
Super Speciality Hospital | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming at providing better facilities to patients, the Super Speciality Hospital administration has applied for getting the National Accreditation Board of Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) certification.

If everything goes right, Super Speciality Hospital will become the only government health institution to have the national-level certification intent to improve healthcare quality and patients’ safety at public and private hospitals, with the standards being recognized at par with other global healthcare accreditation standards.

However, the hospital has been applying for the certification of 150 beds.

“We’ve already applied for NABH and also paid the inspection fees for it. We’ve started our preparations and believe we’ll get the certification in a month,” dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said. He added that the number of beds would be increased after getting the initial accreditation.

Superintendent of Super Speciality Hospital Dr Sumit Shukla said the hospital had all the staff and equipment required for the certification. After getting the certification, the hospital will get 25 per cent more funds under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and will come under the CGHS by default.

article-image

