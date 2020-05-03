Indore: Not corona, medical warrior pull out arrows scalpel from 45 year old man's chest

Indore: Even as the entire medical fraternity is neck-deep in the war to root-out corona menace, doctors of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital gave a new lease of life to a 45-year-old man by removing three arrow heads from his chest after a complex surgery, performed on Friday night.

Any delay in surgery may have proved to be fatal to the patient as one of the arrows had damaged one of his lung.

According to senior surgeon Dr Sudarshan Odia, Chandra Shekhar, resident of Padliya Village in Khargone, reached MY Hospital on Friday night with three arrow heads stuck in his chest.

“Two of the arrows heads were stuck in front of his chest while another was in the side. He informed us that he was attacked by six tribals in his village with the arrows. In a bid to remove arrows, he had broken the shafts and arrow heads remained stuck,” Dr Odia said.

He added that they immediately performed surgery of the patients as already hours were passed as he came to Indore from Khargone.

“It was a complex surgery as the arrow heads of about 5-6 inches were stuck and had already damaged one of the lung and veins. Anesthetist Dr Akanksha had given one lung anesthesia to the patient after which I and Dr Sanjay Mahajan successfully removed the arrow heads,” Dr Odia added.

He said that the patient is healthy now but kept in Surgical ICU for observation. He will be discharged in a few days.