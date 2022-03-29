Indore: ​Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi to visit Mhow on April 14

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)



Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi will take part in national seminar being organised on the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar at Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences on April 14. Vice-Chancellor of the university, Dr DK Sharma, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's national Pracharak Pramukh Sunil Ambekarand editor of Panchjanya Hitesh Shankar is also coming for the seminar.



Free health camp



A free health camp was organised for staff and faculty of Ambedkar university at Buddha Vihar campus of the university. Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal's Dr Arvind Chauhan said people with heart diseases, diabetes and stomach ailments were treated.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 08:50 PM IST