Indore: No rain in 2 days, temp rises above 29 degree Celsius

Indore

With no rain in the city for the last two days, the temperature rose above 29 degrees Celsius after a fortnight.

Moreover, citizens could witness sunshine after many days but only for a few minutes as the clouds enveloped the sky again.

The temperature has increased by three degrees Celsius as compared to the temperature recorded on Monday.

The regional meteorological department officials have forecast that the city would continue to witness light showers as the chances of heavy rains are bleak till August 15.

Meanwhile, the city's total rainfall reached 329.6 mm (12.9 inches), which is 19 per cent less than the average rainfall recorded in the city.

The break in rain increased the humidity level as it was recorded 93 per cent and was 65 per cent in the evening.

“City would continue to witness light showers for the next few days as a proper spell of rainfall is expected only after August 15. The monsoon trough lies to its normal position and is weak,” department officials said, adding, “Under influence of these conditions, the chances of heavy rain are unlikely in the Indore region.”

The maximum temperature was recorded at 29.6 degree Celsius (1 degree above normal), and the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.7 degree Celsius (1 degree below normal).



Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:52 AM IST