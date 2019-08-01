Indore: Nine inmates debarred from cultural activities

Indore: Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) on Wednesday debarred nine girl hostellers from participating in cultural activities and from becoming members of hostel committees after it discovered there are two groups of inmates and one neglects another.

“While probing into a complaint of ragging, we found that there are two groups – Batch-In and Batch-Out – in girls’ hostel. The Batch-In group members do not include Batch-Out group members in any of their activities due to which the latter feel isolated. We have identified nine members of Batch-In group who were behind this practice and issued warning to them,” said IET director Sanjeev Tokekar.

Though Tokekar only talked about issuing warning, sources in IET stated that the all nine girl students have been debarred from participating in cultural activities and from becoming members in hostel panels.

A complaint of ragging was filed with national Anti-Ragging Helpline by an inmate of IET girl hostel. The Helpline had directed IET to probe the complaint and report back.

The IET recorded statements of nearly 50 hostellers. None of them admitted to any ragging in the hostel. However, they told the anti-ragging committee members that there are “Batch-In” and “Batch-Out” groups.

Those who are not in Batch-In group are considered to be a member of Batch-Out group and are not included in any activity of the hostel.

Taking a note of this, the IET director took action against nine students from Batch-In group.

Last year also, the institute had discovered that there exist Batch-In and Batch-Out groups on institute campus. The institute administration had suspended 10 students for creating the groups.